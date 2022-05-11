Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will report $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $14.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of CCK opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $135,132,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

