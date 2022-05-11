Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will post $107.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the highest is $110.87 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $92.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $465.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $468.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $627.34 million, with estimates ranging from $611.10 million to $640.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.21). The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

