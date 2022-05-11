Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.40 million and the highest is $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CBRE Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

