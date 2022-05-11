Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to post $74.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $74.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $303.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $308.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $317.67 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,658,000 after buying an additional 459,554 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 341,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 78,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $914.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

