Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) to announce $142.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.13 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $126.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $552.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $556.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $576.94 million, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $582.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

