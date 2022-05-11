Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $681.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 373,044 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

