Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) to report sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $681.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 373,044 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.