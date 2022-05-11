Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.01. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 239,736 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.