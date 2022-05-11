Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will post sales of $222.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.89 million to $222.44 million. Criteo posted sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $980.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.67 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Criteo has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

