Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.71. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

NYSE:GIL opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

