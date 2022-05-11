Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,450,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,434,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

