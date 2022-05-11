Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post sales of $44.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.83 million. TrueCar reported sales of $65.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $184.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $188.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.30 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $269.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $266.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in TrueCar by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TrueCar by 194.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

