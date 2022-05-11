Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UP. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,475,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.