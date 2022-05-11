Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to announce $89.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the highest is $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $286.54 million, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

