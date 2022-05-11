Zacks: Brokerages Expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) to report sales of $45.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.60 million to $48.20 million. Full House Resorts posted sales of $47.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full year sales of $206.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $372.85 million, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $395.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Full House Resorts.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLL. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

