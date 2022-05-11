Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,552,000 after buying an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.