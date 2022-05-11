Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce $250.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.29 million and the highest is $254.03 million. PRA Group posted sales of $289.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $977.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRAA opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

