Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to report sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.27 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $65.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $265.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

SNCR stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, EVP Christopher K. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 over the last three months. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,591,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,075,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,943,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.