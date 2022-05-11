Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Hold

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

