Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ironSource (NYSE:IS) to Sell

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

