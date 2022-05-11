Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Hold

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

