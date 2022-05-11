Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Sell

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KOP stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $490.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Koppers has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Koppers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Koppers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.