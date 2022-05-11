Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) to Sell

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “
Shares of LNSR opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.20. LENSAR has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in LENSAR by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
