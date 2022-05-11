Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Hold

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

