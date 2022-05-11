Zacks Investment Research Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Sell

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

GPMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of GPMT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

