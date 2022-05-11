Zacks Investment Research Upgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Hold

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

CRMT opened at $80.82 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

