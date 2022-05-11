Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.71. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

