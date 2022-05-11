Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOP opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 146,072 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3,068.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

