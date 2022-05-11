Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Hold

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

