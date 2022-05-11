Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Buy

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

