Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA):

5/10/2022 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $535.00 to $500.00.

5/4/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $440.00.

4/29/2022 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $400.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $530.00.

3/31/2022 – Zebra Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $325.84 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

