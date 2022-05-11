ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $12.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 111.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.