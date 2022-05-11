ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Insider Vafa Jamali Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) insider Vafa Jamali purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,601.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZIMV stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

