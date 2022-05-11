Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

Zumiez stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $658.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

