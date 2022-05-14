-$0.02 EPS Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $626.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

