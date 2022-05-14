-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

BB opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.