-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). CalAmp posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CalAmp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

