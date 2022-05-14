$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taseko Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TGB opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $409.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

