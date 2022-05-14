-$0.07 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

NDRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.20 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

