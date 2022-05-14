-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Express reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

EXPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Express by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Express by 28,942.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 254.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 489,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth $2,124,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 2,619,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

