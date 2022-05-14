-$0.17 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 109,410,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,415,936. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

