-$0.18 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVXL stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.
About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
