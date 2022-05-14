-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Amyris had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 609.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 92.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 83.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 2,531.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRS stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

