$0.31 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 28.27%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.
About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.