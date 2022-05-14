$0.31 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 28.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

