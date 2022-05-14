-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Sabre reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

