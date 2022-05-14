$0.41 EPS Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.