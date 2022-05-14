-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.34). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 540,423 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

