$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NWL stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.