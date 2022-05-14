$0.58 EPS Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

