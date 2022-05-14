$0.75 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.83. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CNMD opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

