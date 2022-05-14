$0.86 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 64,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,484 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

